Anne Frank mini builds for ABC

ABC's Anne Frank

miniseries attracted more viewers on its second night and will finish its two-night run as the second-highest-rated miniseries for the season. The four-hour film averaged 14.1 million viewers and a 4.8 rating in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen Media Research. On Sunday, it averaged a 4.9 in adults 18-49 and 13.99 million viewers; on Monday, a 4.7 rating and 14.24 million viewers. ABC's Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows

ranks as the season's highest-rated miniseries.

Wasn't A Buffy finale to die for, exactly

Given the $102 million UPN will shell out over the next two years for Buffy, the Vampire Slayer, UPN executives had to have been surprised by Tuesday's season finale: The title character played by Sarah Michelle Gellar, apparently dies at the end.

A UPN representative noted that the network believes "the Slayer will rise again." For a finale, Buffy

attracted a rather modest 5.2 million viewers, its ninth-best showing for the season, and pulled a 2.6 rating in adults 18-49.

NBC Prime Dominates During May 14-20

With its powerful Wednesday- and Thursday-night season finales, NBC dominated the week of May 14-20 in both adults 18-49 and total viewers. It averaged a network-best 5.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 13.6 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research. Fox finished the week in second place in adults 18-49, with a 4.4 rating. CBS was second in total viewers, with an average 11.3 million viewers.

MacKenzie tops Magid Entertainment

Jack MacKenzie has been named senior vice president at Frank N. Magid Associates. Formerly head of the Magid Media Futures division and a senior consultant in the company's North American TV division, he will oversee Magid Entertainment division in Los Angeles. He replaces Dave Smith, who was president of the entertainment division and, Magid executives say, recently left the company to "pursue other interests."