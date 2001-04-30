Fox digital goes to Tape

Fox Digital will switch sitcom production from 35mm film to 720p 24 f/s tape, starting with two series during the upcoming fall season. To accomplish this, Fox has purchased four Philips LDK-7000 720p camcorders, two Panasonic AJ-HDC27V variable-frame-rate 720p cameras (for slow-motion effects) and four JVC D-9 HD (100 Mb/s) digital VTRs.

Miranda technologies Acquires Oxtel

Looking to target the growing acceptance of centralcasting and multichannel delivery, Miranda Technologies, manufacturer of signal-processing equipment, has acquired the assets and product line of multichannel–master-control provider Oxtel PLC for an undisclosed sum. According to both companies, Oxtel's master-control integration and branding fit directly with Miranda's strategies for centralized broadcasting. Product distribution will benefit from the combination of Miranda's U.S. and Asia/Pacific presence with Oxtel's European recognition.

Centralcasting Initiative

Four companies have come together to help broadcasters design and implement centralcasting systems for their station groups. The Centralized Broadcasting Solutions Initiative will bring together technologies to enable digital delivery between remote locations: Encoda Systems' multichannel automation technology; Miranda Technologies' multi-image monitoring, routing and interface equipment; Pinnacle Systems' networked servers and content distribution; and SignaSys' systems integration. The group will also utilize other manufacturers' technology when specified.