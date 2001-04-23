Avid Media Browse OUTPUTS to TV, Web

At NAB, Avid Technology will show its new Avid Media Browse system that supports Web and TV production for output to both. With a mouse click, the system targets the selected material and creates a Web copy in QuickTime, RealMedia, Microsoft Windows Media or MPEG-1 format. In addition, journalists can use Media Browse to create a new Web version while the video is being prepared for on-air broadcast.

Tandberg Intros IP for Broadband TV

Tandberg Television will launch its broadband IP architecture, designed to bridge the broadcast and broadband worlds, at NAB. It's based on a content-streaming headend platform that takes in MPEG-2 video and audio feeds, encodes or descrambles them, and then repurposes the content for multistreaming over the broadband IP network. The system can handle transmissions from a digital satellite transponder, digital cable headend, or digital terrestrial transmitter.

Partnership for Rights management

Mindport Sentriq and PacketVideo Corp. have entered into a partnership to develop digital-rights management for wireless distribution of content. The partnership will enable companies at all points in the content-delivery chain to realize revenue from protected rich media.

It will also allow content owners and wireless operators to protect and monetize multimedia optimized for MPEG-4–compatible wireless delivery using integrated PacketVideo and Sentriq technology..