IN BRIEF
By Staff
Avid Media Browse OUTPUTS to TV, Web
At NAB, Avid Technology will show its new Avid Media Browse system that supports Web and TV production for output to both. With a mouse click, the system targets the selected material and creates a Web copy in QuickTime, RealMedia, Microsoft Windows Media or MPEG-1 format. In addition, journalists can use Media Browse to create a new Web version while the video is being prepared for on-air broadcast.
Tandberg Intros IP for Broadband TV
Tandberg Television will launch its broadband IP architecture, designed to bridge the broadcast and broadband worlds, at NAB. It's based on a content-streaming headend platform that takes in MPEG-2 video and audio feeds, encodes or descrambles them, and then repurposes the content for multistreaming over the broadband IP network. The system can handle transmissions from a digital satellite transponder, digital cable headend, or digital terrestrial transmitter.
Partnership for Rights management
Mindport Sentriq and PacketVideo Corp. have entered into a partnership to develop digital-rights management for wireless distribution of content. The partnership will enable companies at all points in the content-delivery chain to realize revenue from protected rich media.
It will also allow content owners and wireless operators to protect and monetize multimedia optimized for MPEG-4–compatible wireless delivery using integrated PacketVideo and Sentriq technology..
