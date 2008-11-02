New Lifetime channel

Lifetime will spawn a second digital cable network, Lifetime Real Women, featuring its "reality" programming. Due this summer, it will offer shows like Biography clone Intimate Portraits, the off-net Unsolved Mysteries, and movies based on true stories. President Carole Black says Lifetime will seek both analog and digital carriage, but she acknowledges that, because she's not paying the launch fees operators generally demand for analog space, LRW's carriage will be primarily on digital tiers. Also, at its upfront presentation last week, Lifetime announced Women Docs, a reality series that follows real physicians in their on- and off-hours. The show fills a slot on Saturday, where Lifetime is trying to build up a reality-show base.

Liberty spin-off OK

The IRS last week gave AT&T the green light for a tax-free spin-off of Liberty Media, the cable programming unit led by John Malone. The go-ahead, coupled with AT&T's plan to shed its investment in Cablevision Systems, are the major components of AT&T's plan to meet an FCC order to divest enough cable investments to get under the 30% cap on U.S. subscriber share.

Retailer pulls ads from CBS affils

After a 60 Minutes story accused Dillard's department stores of discriminating against minority customers, the retailer apparently pulled ads from CBS affiliates in North Carolina, Texas, Kentucky and Ohio. Ironically, none are owned by CBS. KHOU-TV, Houston claims the store axed $30,000 in commercials. Dillard's did not return calls.