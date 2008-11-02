Pax 1Q ratings up 32%

Pax TV continues to climb in the ratings. Pax scored its best-ever first-quarter ratings, attracting more than 1.4 million prime time viewers between Jan. 1 and April 1, a 32% increase over first quarter 2000. The network also jumped 41% among adults 18-49, 35% in adults 25-54 and 30% in females 18-49, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Reality: CBS sues Fox

CBS is suing Fox over Boot Camp, claiming the series is a rip-off of Survivor. The lawsuit, filed by CBS and Survivor Productions in Los Angeles U.S. District Court, charges that "aside from its military setting, the premise of and format of Boot Camp are virtually identical to Survivor." Fox denied the charges.

Showtime: $20M push

Showtime next month will kick off a $20 million marketing campaign, "Turn to Great Entertainment," to promote its recently beefed-up cable package of three new channels: Showtime Next, highlighting the Internet; Showtime Women, featuring female-friendly films; and Showtime FamilyZone, with programs for parents and kids.

CBS takes April 2-8

Survivor: The Australian Outback

and the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship led CBS to a weekly victory in nearly every major ratings category. CBS dominated the week of April 2-8 in total viewers, averaging 12.5 million viewers with a 4.2 rating in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Studios USA's new svp

Jeff Dellin has been promoted to senior vice president of research and program strategy for Studios USA.