GOLDMAN NEW VEEP AT WARNER SYNDIE UNIT

Andrew Goldman was named senior VP, general sales manager, media sales, for Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. That makes him the No. 2 executive at the media sales division, reporting to Michael Teicher, who heads the unit as executive VP. Goldman joins the unit from Internet Broadcasting Systems, where he served for three years as executive VP, sales and business development. Before that, he spent six years with Turner Broadcasting.

THOMPSON TO COURT TV

Former NYPD Blue

star and Headline News

anchor Andrea Thompson is returning to TV. Thompson, who exited her CNN gig abruptly in March, is joining Court TV to host a retooled Saturday-night block. Thompson will be featured in wraparound spots buffering two Forensic Files

episodes and an hour documentary.

Court TV's new Saturday-night block, dubbed "Follow Your Intuition," kicks off June 8. Perry Mason

movies have been airing on Saturday nights. The Saturday prime schedule is the same as Court TV's weekday-evening lineup.

Thompson also will do promotional work for Court TV (the channel airs off-nets of NYPD Blue).

FOOD IS FASTEST

The Food Network is the fastest-growing cable network, picking up 15.7 million new cable and DBS subscribers in the past year. Soap Net added 15 million new homes and the Hallmark Channel 14.9 million new subs, according to Nielsen Media Research's June universe estimates.