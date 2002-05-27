IN BRIEF
By Staff
Williams offers broadband
Williams Communications has launched streaming-media services over its nationwide fiber-optic network. The new services include live and on-demand streaming, wholesale streaming, and subscription/pay-per-view streaming. The company will also provide exclusive live and on-demand streaming-media services to Digicast, which has broadcast more than 220 live sports and entertainment events over the Internet to a global audience.
VOD via DBS?
VOD-technology company PrediWave says it has developed technology for delivery of video-on-demand over satellite. The technology is based on a predictive statistical algorithm and built around a streamlined packet-based standard system incorporating patented hardware and software.
Ikegami scores
All Mobile Video is sending 13 Ikegami HK-388PW digital cameras to Japan for World Cup Soccer coverage. The cameras will be used by facilities provider Charter UK to broadcast matches. The Ikegami HK-388PW uses newly developed 640,000-pixel 2/3-inch FIT CCDs and can instantly convert between 4:3 and 16:9 aspect ratios.
Xtend trials service
Xtend Networks will demo its broadband-delivery system for use by cable operators at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo June 4-7 in San Antonio. The 3-GHz system allows cable ops to offer high-speed Internet and DTV without affecting programming. It uses the standard DOCSIS system and the company's XHub interface at the fiber node to increase bidirectional bandwidth.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.