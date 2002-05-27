Williams offers broadband

Williams Communications has launched streaming-media services over its nationwide fiber-optic network. The new services include live and on-demand streaming, wholesale streaming, and subscription/pay-per-view streaming. The company will also provide exclusive live and on-demand streaming-media services to Digicast, which has broadcast more than 220 live sports and entertainment events over the Internet to a global audience.

VOD via DBS?

VOD-technology company PrediWave says it has developed technology for delivery of video-on-demand over satellite. The technology is based on a predictive statistical algorithm and built around a streamlined packet-based standard system incorporating patented hardware and software.

Ikegami scores

All Mobile Video is sending 13 Ikegami HK-388PW digital cameras to Japan for World Cup Soccer coverage. The cameras will be used by facilities provider Charter UK to broadcast matches. The Ikegami HK-388PW uses newly developed 640,000-pixel 2/3-inch FIT CCDs and can instantly convert between 4:3 and 16:9 aspect ratios.

Xtend trials service

Xtend Networks will demo its broadband-delivery system for use by cable operators at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo June 4-7 in San Antonio. The 3-GHz system allows cable ops to offer high-speed Internet and DTV without affecting programming. It uses the standard DOCSIS system and the company's XHub interface at the fiber node to increase bidirectional bandwidth.