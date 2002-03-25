Server for centralcasting

Omneon Video Networks is introducing the MCP 2101 MediaServer at NAB for a number of applications, including centralcasting. The server is scalable to handle up to 96 input/output channels and more than 12 TB of storage. Two Gigabit Ethernet ports are also included, to help with connection to LANs and WANs. The MediaServer can work with third-party applications that tie into servers as well as Omneon's own Extended File System (which allows for multiple MediaServers to share common storage using Fibre Channel).

eMotion's next partner

EMotion is introducing eMotion MediaPartner 4.1 media-management software. The latest version has expanded automation tools, including a drawing tool so that annotations can be handled for online collaboration. And the eMotion viewer now has SMPTE timecode support for MPEG-1 and MPEG-2 files. Users can assign specific, definable phases to each project and manipulate timelines. It also integrates with the Virage VideoLogger to allow users to catalog video files in conjunction with Avid systems.

DVR gets small

Fast Forward Video is introducing an ultra-compact digital video recorder board called Recon. Intended for the OEM market, it can be combined with notebook hard drives for DVR functionality. Resolution is more than 550 lines at 4:1 compression on the 2.8- by 3.9-inch board. Compression can vary from 4:1 to 20:1, and the board provides analog composite and Y/C inputs and outputs for both NTSC and PAL. Price is $1,595.