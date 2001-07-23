Interact with DirecTV

ESPN and Wink will provide interactive channel ESPN Today to DirecTV's Interactive service.

ESPN Today will offer viewers text and graphics of sports-related information, including top sports stories, scores, statistics, league standings and schedules, plus direct links to ESPN networks. It can be found on channel 490.

Driving Miss Disney

Subscribers of OnStar, the in-car navigation service, are now able to access audio content from the Walt Disney Internet Group, including ESPN.com, Disney.com and ABCNews.com.

The content is delivered via the Virtual Advisor, a service providing personalized Web-based information in audio form by voice activation.

Content includes SportsCenter

updates, World News Tonight

audiocasts and hourly headline news reports.

Keeping pace with IP

Pace Micro Technology Americas has opened an Internet Protocol TV division in Boca Raton, Fla., the company's first U.S.-based IPTV division.

It will be run by Director of Product Management Philip Lonigro and will serve as an extension of the company's global IPTV division based in Cambridge, England.

"As the demand for high-speed, IP-based networks continues to increase, so will the demand for video over IP," says Andrew Clifforth, managing director of Pace's IPTV Division.