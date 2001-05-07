Blinke back in 'Burgh

KDKA-TV Pittsburgh tapped consultant and longtime newsman Al Blinke as news director. Blinke has been with Frank N. Magid Associates for three years but had been a news director at WPXI(TV) Pittsburgh and WSB-TV Atlanta. Blinke replaces Joe Coscia, who left in March.

C-W syndicates online

Carsey-Werner Distribution, which handles such off-net hits as 3rd Rock From the Sun and Cosby, began CweDistribution to syndicate programming online. The unit will operate much like any regular TV distributor with revenues from license fees and ad dollars.

Longman sentenced Following a plea agreement, former New Orleans newsman Mike Longman was sentenced last week to four years in a federal prison treatment center on a child-pornography conviction. Longman left WVUE(TV) following his arrest last year.

Kennard to Carlyle

Former FCC Chairman William Kennard will join private equity investment firm Carlyle Group as a managing director of the global telecommunications and media investment group, as of May 14.

Correction

In April 30 Changing Hands, the format for WVVC(FM) Utica, N.Y., should have been listed as Christian music.