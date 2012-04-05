Bridget Baker, Jerry Kent Top 2012 Vanguard List
By MCN Staff
Bridget Baker, president of TV Networks Distribution at NBCUniversal, and Jerry Kent, chairman and CEO of Suddenlink, will receive the 2012 Vanguard Award for Distinguished Leadership, the National Cable & Telecommunications Association said.
A full roster of Vanguard Award winners will be recognized for their outstanding contributions to the cable industry on Wednesday, May 23, at a luncheon and awards ceremony during The Cable Show 2012 at the Boston Convention and Exposition Center.
The other honorees are:
Cable Operations Management: Jill Campbell, executive VP and COO, Cox Communications Inc.
Programming: John Landgraf, president and GM, FX Networks.
Science & Technology: Chuck Pagano, executive VP and chief technology officer, ESPN, Inc.
Government & Community Relations: Gail MacKinnon, executive VP and chief government relations officer, Time Warner Cable.
Marketing: Linda Schupack, executive VP, marketing, AMC.
Associates & Affiliates: Dan Moloney, president, Motorola Mobility.
Young Leadership: Tapan Dandnaik, senior VP, customer service and financial operations, Mediacom Communications Corp., and Jeffrey Hirsch, executive VP and chief marketing officer, residential services, Time Warner Cable.
