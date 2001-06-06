Bridges, Long in Showtime sci fi series

Showtime has cast Beau Bridges (The Fabulous Baker Boys) and Nia Long (Big Momma's House) to star in a new film for 2002, Sightings: Heartland Ghost. The project features Bridges as a director of a paranormal TV series who is dealt his biggest `sighting' yet. Long plays a producer of the series. Other stars of the film include Miguel Ferrer, Gabriel Olds and Thea Gill.

- Susanne Ault