Brianna Keilar Named White House Correspondent

Brianna Keilar, a congressional correspondent for CNN, has

been named a White House correspondent.

She will move into her new role later this month.

Before covering Congress, Keilar was a

general assignment reporter, including being the first CNN correspondent

at the scene of the 2007 Virginia Tech shootings.

Her resume also includes anchor and reporter for CBS News

(Newsource, mtvU, Up to the Minute).

"Brianna is an outstanding addition to the

(Newsource, mtvU, Up to the Minute). "Brianna is an outstanding addition to the

White House team," said David Bohrman, senior VP of programming and Washington

bureau chief, in announcing the promotion. "She has distinguished herself with

exceptional coverage of the 111th Congress and her new beat will better

position the network for the 2012 election season."