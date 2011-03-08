Brianna Keilar Named White House Correspondent
Brianna Keilar, a congressional correspondent for CNN, has
been named a White House correspondent.
She will move into her new role later this month.
Before covering Congress, Keilar was a
general assignment reporter, including being the first CNN correspondent
at the scene of the 2007 Virginia Tech shootings.
Her resume also includes anchor and reporter for CBS News
(Newsource, mtvU, Up to the Minute).
Her resume also includes anchor and reporter for CBS news
(Newsource, mtvU, Up to the Minute). "Brianna is an outstanding addition to the
White House team," said David Bohrman, senior VP of programming and Washington
bureau chief, in announcing the promotion. "She has distinguished herself with
exceptional coverage of the 111th Congress and her new beat will better
position the network for the 2012 election season."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.