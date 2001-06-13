Brian Williams' MSNBC slot shifting

MSNBC's The News with Brian Williams will be slugged into a new time slot beginning Monday, July 9.

The hour-long nightly news program, which usually broadcasts at 9 p.m. ET. will be bumped up an hour to 8 p.m. The time change is apparently being sparked by an overage of re-broadcasts of the program - which can also be seen on CNBC at 10 p.m. and again on MSNBC at midnight - and, according to MSNBC's Mark O'Connor, to eliminate competition with the broadcast networks' nightly programs on the west coast, namely NBC Nightly News with Tom Brokaw, where Williams is the permanent substitute anchor.

"With Brian filling in for Tom Brokaw, this eliminates him from basically competing with himself," O'Connor said.

MSNBC Investigates which was housed in The News' new time slot, will move to 9 p.m. ET.

- Llanor Alleyne