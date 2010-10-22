Brian Williams Joins OnScreen Lineup

NBC Nightly News anchor and managing editor Brian Williams has joined the lineup for the 2010 OnScreen Media Summit on October 28 in New York. He will sit for a keynote Q&A at 1 p.m. ET, conducted by B&C editor-in-chief Ben Grossman.

The highly-decorated Williams has amassed six Edward R. Murrow Awards, twelve Emmy Awards, the duPont-Columbia University Award, the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism and the George Foster Peabody Award. He has also become known for his sharp wit, as evidenced by comedic turns on NBC's 30 Rock and Saturday Night Live. Williams also hosted the 2009 B&C Hall of Fame.

Williams' keynote conversation is part of the annual all-day summit that this year features Q&A's with CBS Corp. President and CEO Les Moonves, GroupM Global CEO Irwin Gotlieb and BOA/Merrill Lynch First VP and Managing Director Jessica Reif Cohen, in addition to multiple panel discussions.

The OnScreen Summit takes place at the Marriott Marquis in New York City the day after the 20th annual Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame gala, set for the evening of October 27 at the Waldorf Astoria.