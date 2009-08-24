Brian Williams to Host B&C Hall of Fame

Brian Williams, anchor and managing editor of NBC Nightly News, has been named host of the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame dinner.

The 19th annual awards gala will take place Tuesday, Oct. 20, at New York's Waldorf-Astoria.

Williams has received six Edward R. Murrow Awards, seven Emmy Awards, the duPont-Columbia University Award and the George Foster Peabody Award.

But in addition to his journalistic chops, Williams has become well-known for his on-air wit. He has hosted Saturday Night Live and is a regular on the talk-show circuit, including the NBC late-night shows as well as The Daily Show With Jon Stewart. He also will be a regular part of NBC's Jay Leno Show, which launches this fall.

“Brian's unique combination of gravitas and a razor-sharp sense of humor made him an ideal choice as a host of this elite event,” said Bill McGorry, Chairman of the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame. “We're somewhat confident that once you've hosted Saturday Night Live, you can handle a roomful of the nation's top media executives.”

The 2009 HOF class includes:

Richard Beaven, Initiative Worldwide; Linda Bell Blue,Entertainment Tonight and The Insider; Pat Esser, Cox Communications; Monday Night Football; Jorge Ramos, Noticiero Univision; Abbe Raven, A&E Television Networks; Johnathan Rodgers, TV One; Bob Ross, CBS Television Network; Jack Sander, Belo Corp.; David Verklin, Canoe Ventures; Tony Vinciquerra, Fox Networks Group; and Jeff Zucker, NBC Universal