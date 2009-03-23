Brian Weiser Named Global Director of Forecasting at Magna

Brian Weiser has been named global director of forecasting at Magna, a media industry source for advertising expenditures and strategic advising. The move expands Weiser’s role into forecasting and advisory services. He had been working as SVP of forecasting for Magna, a division of IPG’s Mediabrands.



“Brian has been operating in the emerging space for Magna for quite some time, during which he has built a solid reputation for accuracy while creating high demand for his forecasting work,” said Magna president Elizabeth Herbst-Brady in a statement. “Brian’s unique analytic style and refined understanding of the complexities of emerging technology will make him an unmatched strategic guide for our industry.”



Weiser joined IPG from Deutsche Bank Securities as a member of the cable and satellite sector equity research team. Prior to that, he worked for Lehman Brothers in the firm’s communications and media group.



Mediabrands was created by IPG to manage all of the company’s international media-related assets. Mediabrands employs 6500 communications specialists in 90 countries. The company helps clients maximize their marketing investments.