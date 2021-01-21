Brian Peterson Joins Newsmax as P.R. Chief
By B+C Staff
Veteran cable network communications exec will head Newsmax communications
Newsmax Media has hired Brian Peterson, a longtime P.R. executive at Fox cable and regional sports networks and the NFL among other places, as senior VP of communications and marketing for the Newsmax TV parent, reporting to CEO Christopher Ruddy.
Ruddy said, in a release: “Brian is considered one of the smartest people in the industry and has a rock-solid track record to prove it. There’s no question Brian will help elevate the Newsmax brand to new heights and we’re thrilled he’s on board with us.”
Peterson has worked at companies such as Fox Cable Networks, Fox Regional Sports Networks and NFL Properties. More recently he worked at the tech PR agency Bospar, at autonomous ocean-drone developer Ocean Aero and at geographic information systems technology firm Esri. At Newsmax, which is rising in visibility as a right-leaning news outlet, he will work with Ruddy on developing external and internal communications efforts as well as television marketing.
“Newsmax is uniquely positioned to deliver news that matters to its viewers,” Peterson said in the release. “Chris Ruddy has put together a team of top-tier media professionals and I am glad to be part of this exciting and game-changing channel as it continues its incredible growth.”
