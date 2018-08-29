Brian Lovett Named Exec VP at Original Productions

Brian Lovett has returned to FremantleMedia’s Original Productions as executive VP of production and development.

Lovett most recently had been VP of production and development at National Geographic Studios, before that he had worked on some of Original Productions’ biggest shows and was part of the team that created Deadliest Catch. He was also series producer for Monster Garage and showrunner of Lobster Wars.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome Brian back as we embark on a new chapter of OP,” said Jeff Hasler, president of Original Productions. “His breadth of experience in creating cutting edge, compelling documentary series, combined with his distinctive creative and visual storytelling skills, make him the perfect addition to help build a vibrant pipeline that consistently delivers the highest level of quality for our partners.”

Lovett will report to Hasler.

At Nat Geo Studios, Lovett was executive producer of Chain of Command, which follows the U.S. military’s fight against global extremism; Explorer, Nat Geo’s longest-running documentary series; StarTalk with Neil deGrasse Tyson and the long-form documentary film, Breaking 2.

“I’m ecstatic to be back at Original Productions. There’s no better home for me than at a company known for making the boldest of choices and a relentless desire to push all storytelling genres forward,” said Lovett. “I couldn’t agree more with that passionate vision, and re-joining forces with Jeff to continue making the most authentic and striking documentary content makes this an opportunity that I can’t wait to begin.”