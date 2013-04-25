Brian Grazer to Recieve PromaxBDA 2013 Lifetime Achievement Award

Producer Brian Grazer will be awarded a 2013 Lifetime Achievement award by PromaxBDA.

The award will be presented by Piers Morgan at the group's conference June 18-20 in Los Angeles.

Grazer won the Best Picture Oscar for 2002's A Beautiful Mind, and has worked as a writer and producer in the business for over 25 years.

"From Splash to Arrested Development, Brian Grazer is one of Hollywood's most renowned television producers and filmmakers and has consistently transformed the content landscape with his innovative films and series," said Jonathan Block-Verk, president and CEO of PromaxBDA. "His projects run the gamut of challenging society norms to showcasing historical moments to bringing us films and series that have become a part of our beloved entertainment history. We are proud to recognize him with this year's PromaxBDA Lifetime Achievement Award."