Brent Willman Named CFO of OWN

Brent Willman is the latest member of OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network’s executive team. Willman is joining the Discovery-Oprah joint venture as its new chief financial officer. Willman had been CFO of fellow Discovery network TLC.

“We conducted an exhaustive search to find just the right person for OWN,” said OWN President Robin Schwartz in a statement. “Brent is a proven performer for the Discovery team, and we are certain that he will guide our network’s finance and accounting initiatives with integrity, diligence and insight,”

In his new role Willman will lead all finance and accounting efforts for the network, including long range strategic planning and annual budget. Before joining TLC Willman was senior VP and CFO for Game Show Network, and served as VP and controller for E! Entertainment Television.

OWN has been busy staffing up on senior executives in advance of its launch later this year or early next year. Last month Liz Dolan was named CMO and two development executives were tapped.