Brenner Exits In Demand

In a second cable programming shakeup, VOD and pay-per-view distributor In Demand is replacing President and CEO Steve Brenner.

The company, which cuts deals for programming that cable operators sell via VOD and PPV systems, upped COO Rob Jacobson to fill Brenner’s post. Brenner is leaving immediately “to pursue private business opportunities.”

Before Brenner was hired in 2000, In Demand was run by Mindy Herman, who coincidentally resigned as CEO of E! Entertainment Television today after an internal investigation.



In Demand wouldn’t detail why Brenner was leaving the company, but Herman had been expected to exit.

