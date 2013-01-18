Brennan Promoted to Executive VP of Al Roker Entertainment
Al Roker Entertainment has promoted Tracie Brennan to
executive VP, the company announced Friday.
Brennan will continue to be responsible for the business of
ARE, including overseeing all aspects of the company, reporting to CEO Al
Roker. She will continue to handle budgeting for current and upcoming
productions and formulate international business deals for all projects.
Brennan had previously served as VP, production and
operations since 2005.
