Brennan Promoted to Executive VP of Al Roker Entertainment

Al Roker Entertainment has promoted Tracie Brennan to

executive VP, the company announced Friday.





Brennan will continue to be responsible for the business of

ARE, including overseeing all aspects of the company, reporting to CEO Al

Roker. She will continue to handle budgeting for current and upcoming

productions and formulate international business deals for all projects.





Brennan had previously served as VP, production and

operations since 2005.