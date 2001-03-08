Brenda Blethyn to star in CBS pilot

Oscar-nominated English actress Brenda Blethyn will make her American TV series debut in The Seven Roses, a CBS comedy pilot from two former executive producers of Frasier, Reuters reports.

Blethyn (Little Voice, Secrets and Lies) will play Pamela, an ex-stage actress who owns and operates the Seven Roses Inn. She's also the recently widowed matriarch of an eccentric family. Former Frasier executive producers Christopher Lloyd and Joe Keenan created the project.