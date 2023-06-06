Breezeline Taps Michelle Ramler, Heather McCallion, Shaun Blake as New VPs

Cable operator Breezeline has added three vice presidents to its senior leadership team, based at the company’s Quincy, Massachusetts, headquarters.

Michelle Ramler has joined the company as VP, marketing, tasked with development and execution of all marketing strategies and activities. Most recently VP, marketing for Astound Broadband’s West Coast region, the 20-year cable veteran has held marketing and sales roles at Cox Communications, Charter Communications and Turner Broadcasting System.

Breezeline also named Heather McCallion as VP, new business opportunities and business transformation, a newly created role tasked with leading innovation around new revenue streams and business opportunities, continuous improvement, process efficiencies and project management. She had been VP of products and programming.

Appointed as VP, products and programming was Shaun Blake, responsible for all existing and new product, programming and pricing strategies. Blake, who joined the MSO in July 2020, had most recently been regional director, technical operations, leading Breezeline’s Delmarva region, including its South Carolina operations.

“I am pleased to announce these appointments because they will strengthen our organization and ensure that we have leadership and resources to propel our ambitious growth plans,” Breezeline president Frank van der Post said in a statement. “These appointments will also help us further advance key strategic priorities that are centered on delivering an exceptional connected experience for our customers.”

Breezeline is the operational name of Cogeco US, the U.S. subsidiary of Canadian MSO Cogeco Communications. It operates in 13 states in the Northeast, Southeast and Midwest and says it is the eighth-largest U.S. cable operator.