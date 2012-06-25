Breaking Out of His Comfort Zone

When Fox International Channels and RCN Television

Group’s MundoFox launches this fall, all concerned eyes—with the

exception of those watching the new Spanish-language network—will

be on Emiliano Saccone.

Although Saccone has 13 years’ worth of experience with FIC and

says that he has, over many years, “slowly been cooking” the idea of

creating a broadcast network, he “never actually ran one before.”

Prior to being named president of MundoFox, Saccone was president

and executive VP of content for FIC, where he brought the division’s

Latin American channels, including Fox, National Geographic

and FX to ratings highs. With that success and his experience with

diverse cultures and consumers, Saccone believes that, although he’s

still “learning along the way,” he is now prepared to lead the network to success.

But his confidence also comes from what he calls Fox’s DNA; MundoFox, he says, is attempting to do

what Fox accomplished 26 years ago with its broadcast network.

“No one else but Fox could take such a bold move, and ultimately I think we have such a high chance of

succeeding,” he says, echoing sentiments expressed at the network’s first upfront in May, where MundoFox

said it would break the mold established by players like Univision and Telemundo.

Saccone’s belief in the network is bolstered by his confidence in the management team. The most important

aspect of being a leader, he says, is people. And this principle was guiding his leadership style even

before reading the management book From Good to Great by Jim Collins, where he first read about Collins’

“First Who, Then What” concept.

“Before really putting together a business plan…you have to start with making sure you have not just

the right people sitting in the right seat, but good people. That’s what I most thoroughly believe in,”

Saccone says.

Saccone’s business savvy almost went untapped—with his parents’ support, he first traveled to the U.S.

from Argentina to be the “next Martin Scorsese.” His dreams were eventually dashed, but he discovered in

the process a “passion for guiding people, forming teams of people and motivating people. I had a good

knack for making people work together towards a common objective,” Saccone says.