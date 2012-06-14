'Breaking Bad's Cranston to Host TCA Awards

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston will host this year's Television Critics Association Awards.

The awards will be held Saturday, July 28, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel as part of the 2012 TCA Summer Press Tour, which runs July 21-August 3. The awards honor both actors and producers in categories including news and information, youth, drama, reality and comedy achievements.

"Bryan is the perfect host for the TCA's annual awards show," said TCA president Candace Havens. "As professional television journalists, we've recognized his performances through the years as both a comedic and dramatic star. In fact, we honored his work in 2009 with a TCA Award for his role on Breaking Bad. But, as TV fans we've laughed along with some of his hilarious characters like Hal in Malcolm in the Middle and Dr. Tim Whatley on Seinfeld. We're all thrilled that he will headline our awards this year."