Wilson Buying Nine TV Stations

Las Vegas— Larry Wilson, former CEO of radio's Citadel Communications, is leading a group that has entered into an agreement to purchase Lamco Communications, the Williamsport, Pa.-based owner of nine small-market TV stations. Kalil & Co.brokered the deal. The price was estimated to be around $145 million. The stations involved: KRCR-TV Chico-Redding and KAEF-TV Eureka, both California (and both ABC affiliates); KECI-TV and KCFW-TV Missoula and KTVM-TV Butte-Bozeman, all Montana (all NBC); KTXS-TV Abilene-Sweetwater and KTXE-LP San Angelo, both Texas (both ABC); WCYB-TV in the tri-cities area of Tennessee and Virginia (NBC), and WCTI-TV Greenville-New Bern-Washington, N.C. (ABC).

NBC Revenue Slips in 2Q

New York— NBC's revenues dipped 2% in the second quarter to $1.95 billion and tumbled 14% in the first half to $3.4 billion. Part of the fall-off is due to lack of Olympic money, which it had in early 2002. Operating profits are up, however: 26% in the second quarter to $638 million and 20% for the first half to just over $1 billion.

HBO Plots Angels in America Strategy

Los Angeles— HBO will give viewers a few different ways to digest its December miniseries Angels in America. The $60 million project, which stars Meryl Streep and Al Pacino, will likely premiere as two three-hour episodes on a Sunday night. HBO then will telecast it again as six hour-long episodes and the as one marathon six-hour play. Also HBO announced two new series for 2004: Deadwood, a 19th century Western, and Marriage, about a married couple's life, co-produced by Steven Bochco.

CBS Publicist McDonald Dead

Los Angeles— CBS Publicity Manager Kevin McDonald, 56, died last week of cancer. He joined CBS in 1979 after a stint at The Hollywood Reporter.