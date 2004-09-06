Breaking...

PTC Goes After Licenses

Washington—The Parents Television Council has petitioned the FCC to deny license renewals for two D.C. stations over indecency concerns. PTC has 37 outstanding complaints against NBC's WRC (16) and Fox's WTTG (21) and has decided to force the issue. The complaints concern a masturbation scene in an episode of Keen Eddie (WTTG) and a Saturday Night Live

salute that PTC says made light of pedophilia. PTC spokeswoman Katie Wright says it will probably file petitions to deny license renewals against stations in L.A. and could expand to the 25 cities where it has grassroots chapters. Fox had no comment. WRC rep Angela Owens says, "We have a long history of providing quality programming." Two other D.C. stations' licenses were threatened last week by other groups (see Fast Track, page 6).

Pride of NBC

Burbank, Calif.—Despite endless promotion during the Olympics, NBC's first batch of fall premieres last week had mixed results. New CGI comedy Father of the Pride, dissed by many TV critics, debuted Aug. 31 to a night-winning 5.4 rating in 18-49s and nabbed 12.4 million viewers. But lead-out Scrubs lost viewers in its season premiere, collecting a 3.9 rating among 18-49s and 8.5 million viewers. Freshman cop drama Hawaii bowed Sept. 1 with a 3.3 in 18-49s and 10.4 million viewers, the night's most-watched show. A Sept. 2 repeat of Pride garnered a 2.9 rating in 18-49s and 6.4 million viewers, according to Nielsen Overnight Affiliate Ratings.

C-SPAN, Phone Home

Washington—C-SPAN plans to make its content available on MobiTV, a subscription service delivering live TV to Sprint PCS mobile phones. Users will be able watch C-SPAN and C-SPAN2 coverage of Congress, news conferences, and briefings on compatible phones. The MobiTV service includes news programming from MSNBC, ABC News Now and CNBC. C-SPAN Executive VP/COO Rob Kennedy called the move "an important step for us to make our services available across new technologies." C-SPAN is expected to debut on MobiTV this week.