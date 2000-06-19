Breach-of-contract suit filed in Austin

Cliff Morrison, former chief meteorologist at KEYE-TV Austin, Texas, has sued the CBS-owned station, contending that it breached his contract in dropping him last month.

His attorney, Daniel Ross, said the station took him off the air and stopped paying his salary with a year to go on his contract without notice or cause, in violation of the agreement. "They were supposed to reveal any qualitative or quantitative information as it relates to Cliff before getting rid of him," Ross said. Station management did not return calls.

