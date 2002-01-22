Brawl erupts at Tyson-Lewis announcement
Home Box Office and Showtime became fight promoters in a new way Tuesday when
a brawl broke out at a press conference to tout the planned boxing match between
Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson.
The ex-champion took a swing at current champion Lewis at a New York hotel
during the press conference to announce the world-heavyweight-title fight and a
partnership between the two networks' sports divisions to produce the
pay-per-view event.
Just as the press conference began, Tyson walked across the stage to take a
swing at Lewis, apparently striking a man standing next to Lewis. The entourages
of both camps swarmed the stage, pulling the two boxers apart.
The contest had been scheduled for April 6, but the fight leaves everything
up in the air.
The PPV bout will be a joint venture of HBO and Showtime, as HBO has an
exclusive contract with Lewis but Showtime has a deal with
Tyson.
