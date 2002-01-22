Brawl erupts at Tyson-Lewis announcement

Home Box Office and Showtime became fight promoters in a new way Tuesday when

a brawl broke out at a press conference to tout the planned boxing match between

Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson.

The ex-champion took a swing at current champion Lewis at a New York hotel

during the press conference to announce the world-heavyweight-title fight and a

partnership between the two networks' sports divisions to produce the

pay-per-view event.

Just as the press conference began, Tyson walked across the stage to take a

swing at Lewis, apparently striking a man standing next to Lewis. The entourages

of both camps swarmed the stage, pulling the two boxers apart.

The contest had been scheduled for April 6, but the fight leaves everything

up in the air.

The PPV bout will be a joint venture of HBO and Showtime, as HBO has an

exclusive contract with Lewis but Showtime has a deal with

Tyson.