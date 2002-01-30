Bravo's It Factor ain't it

Bravo's take on the reality genre, The It Factor, isn't scoring in the

ratings.

Four weeks into the series, its highest Nielsen Media Research household

score has been a 0.31, which is just below the arts network's average prime time

rating. Typically, network executives look for original series to significantly

beat their averages.

The series is The Real World meets A Chorus Line, tracking a

handful of aspiring actors as they try to make it in film and theater.

Of course, the other reality series are loaded with aspiring actors -- The

It Factor is the only one advertising that fact.

Nevertheless, Bravo has renewed the series, and it is casting for a second

season this weekend in Los Angeles.