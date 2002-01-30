Bravo's It Factor ain't it
Bravo's take on the reality genre, The It Factor, isn't scoring in the
ratings.
Four weeks into the series, its highest Nielsen Media Research household
score has been a 0.31, which is just below the arts network's average prime time
rating. Typically, network executives look for original series to significantly
beat their averages.
The series is The Real World meets A Chorus Line, tracking a
handful of aspiring actors as they try to make it in film and theater.
Of course, the other reality series are loaded with aspiring actors -- The
It Factor is the only one advertising that fact.
Nevertheless, Bravo has renewed the series, and it is casting for a second
season this weekend in Los Angeles.
