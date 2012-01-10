BravoUps Bianchi to VP of Program Planning and Acquisitions
Bravo Media announced
Tuesday the promotion of Deirdre Bianchi to vice president of program planning
and acquisitions.
In her new role,
Bianchi will oversee the scheduling of all Bravo programming, all off-network
and motion picture acquisitions and serve as the network's conduit to
NBCUniversal's cross platform programmers. She will focus on the network's 2012
programming slate, which included the expansion of the Andy Cohen talk show Watch
What Happens Live to five nights a week, that began Monday.
Bianchi will be
based in New York and report to David Brewer, VP of program strategy and
acquisitions.
"Deirdre's invaluable experience and passion for television make her vital
to the evolving programming landscape at Bravo," said Brewer.
"We are fortunate to have her on our formidable team that will raise
the network's programming to new heights in 2012."
Bianchi previously
held the position of senior director of strategic program planning.
