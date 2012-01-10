BravoUps Bianchi to VP of Program Planning and Acquisitions

Bravo Media announced

Tuesday the promotion of Deirdre Bianchi to vice president of program planning

and acquisitions.

In her new role,

Bianchi will oversee the scheduling of all Bravo programming, all off-network

and motion picture acquisitions and serve as the network's conduit to

NBCUniversal's cross platform programmers. She will focus on the network's 2012

programming slate, which included the expansion of the Andy Cohen talk show Watch

What Happens Live to five nights a week, that began Monday.

Bianchi will be

based in New York and report to David Brewer, VP of program strategy and

acquisitions.

"Deirdre's invaluable experience and passion for television make her vital

to the evolving programming landscape at Bravo," said Brewer.

"We are fortunate to have her on our formidable team that will raise

the network's programming to new heights in 2012."

Bianchi previously

held the position of senior director of strategic program planning.