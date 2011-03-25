Bravo Turns Camera on Ad Execs at Upfront

Bravo will give advertisers and agency executives

the opportunity to appear on-camera at their upfront events on March 30, which

will air during the Top Chef All-Stars finale, The New York

Times reported.

The episode will feature cut-ins of the

executives and special guests, including Bravo executive and host Andy Cohen at

the event in New York, Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi in Los Angeles and Top

Chef judge Gail Simmons in Chicago.

The finalists from Top Chef All-Stars will

be in attendance at the upfront event in New York, also appearing during the

live cut-ins. Attendees will enjoy dishes based on the recipes in the finale,

giving the upfront event an "interactive feeling," says Frances Berwick, president

of Bravo Media.