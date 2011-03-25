Bravo Turns Camera on Ad Execs at Upfront
Bravo will give advertisers and agency executives
the opportunity to appear on-camera at their upfront events on March 30, which
will air during the Top Chef All-Stars finale, The New York
Times reported.
The episode will feature cut-ins of the
executives and special guests, including Bravo executive and host Andy Cohen at
the event in New York, Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi in Los Angeles and Top
Chef judge Gail Simmons in Chicago.
The finalists from Top Chef All-Stars will
be in attendance at the upfront event in New York, also appearing during the
live cut-ins. Attendees will enjoy dishes based on the recipes in the finale,
giving the upfront event an "interactive feeling," says Frances Berwick, president
of Bravo Media.
