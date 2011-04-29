Bravo Tops List In Product Placement

Bravo Media has ranked the highest among networks in

product placement effectiveness for the past five years, and uses product

placement twice as much as its fellows, according to Nielsen IAG.

Bravo has become the most-engaging cable network among

the desirable 18-49 demo, as well as becoming a leader in Brand Opinion with its

product integration, with 31 of the top 100 placements.

"Nielsen's

effectiveness data has consistently shown a relationship between attention paid

to TV programs and the impact achieved by product integrations, so it's

gratifying to see so many of our sponsorship partners among the top product

placements over the last five years, said Susan Malfa, senior vice president of ad sales, Bravo Media and Oxygen Media. "Bravo is cable's leader for

engagement every year, well ahead of the rest of the pack and often in front of

broadcast networks as well.

With Bravo scoring the spot as the number one most engaging network, viewers are more receptive to product integration. This has led the network to rank as having the highest brand recall during the

first quarter in 2011.