Bravo Scores With Live Earth
Bravo's coverage of the Live Earth concert generated record ratings for the NBC U-owned cable net Saturday.
The network aired almost 18 hours of live coverage of the concert in Giants Stadium in New York.
It averaged 740,000 viewers, up more than 100% from the 369,000 viewers it had averaged in the same time period over the previous four Saturdays. The story in the 18-49 demo was even better, up 113% to 433,000 viewers.
