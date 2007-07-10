Bravo Scores With Live Earth

Bravo's coverage of the Live Earth concert generated record ratings for the NBC U-owned cable net Saturday.

The network aired almost 18 hours of live coverage of the concert in Giants Stadium in New York.

It averaged 740,000 viewers, up more than 100% from the 369,000 viewers it had averaged in the same time period over the previous four Saturdays. The story in the 18-49 demo was even better, up 113% to 433,000 viewers.