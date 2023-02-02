Bravo Rings Up Series Featuring R&B Groups SWV, Xscape

Bravo will shine a spotlight on 1990s female R&B groups SWV and Xscape in a new reality series debuting March 5.

The six-part series, SWV and Xscape: The Queens of R&B debuts March 5 will focus on the two groups as they come together in preparation for a special concert event, according to the network. The ladies will take viewers on the ultimate fan experience as they reveal the inner workings of putting on a live concert while exposing the discord and complex dynamics of sisterhood within singing groups, according to the network.

SWV and Xscape are two of the best-selling girl groups in history with a combined 39 million records sold since their 1991 group debuts. The series marks the second for Xscape on Bravo following its 2017 reality series Xscape: Still Kickin' It.

SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B is executive produced by Mona Scott-Young, Stephanie R. Gayle, Michael Lang, Maryam Janhabin, Patrick McCabe, James Brangert and Charles Davis. Also serving as executive producers are the members of Xscape (LaTocha Scott-Bivens, Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Harris and Tamika Scott), and SWV (Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, Tamara “Taj” George and LeAnne “Lelee” Lyons.) ■