Bravo Reveals Fall Slate

Wannabe hairstylists, decorators and hoteliers, and Joan Rivers are all part of Bravo’s latest development slate. The network is extending its model of debuting originals on Tues. and Wed. nights, developing a handful of reality series – competition and otherwise – to premiere throughout the year on those nights.

Following its popular fashion competition Project Runway and cooking competition Top Chef, Bravo is developing competitions around other professions to premiere on Wednesday nights. They include Heads Up, a battle for hairstylists, Top Decorator, a battle for decorators and The Inn Crowd, a team-based battle for bed-and-breakfast owners to be. The network has also greenlit series War of the Wives, in which husbands teach their wives how to do their jobs and then have them compete against each other.

On the non-competition front, Bravo is developing Joan Rivers: Can We Dish?, a pop culture talk show hosted by the comedienne and a trio of male sidekicks. The network’s also working on a standup special with Rivers, along with specials for fellow female comediennes Caroline Rhea and Paula Poundstone. Bravo has carved out Tuesdays to premiere non-competition-based unscripted series.

The next batch of reality series the network will serve up are set to debut this summer. Queer Eye will be back for another season June 6, along with season two of Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List. Real estate reality show Million Dollar Listing bows June 12 and gym-centered reality show Work Out follows on July 19. Bravo will also premiere the original movie Three of Hearts, the true story of a “trinogamous” relationship (two men and a woman), June 16. Recently acquired HBO series Six Feet Under is slated for a fall premiere.