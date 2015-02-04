Bravo Renews ‘Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce’

Bravo has renewed Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce for a second season, the network announced Wednesday.

Bravo’s first original scripted effort, Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce hit a series high in Nielsen live-plus-three ratings with its ninth episode Jan. 27, drawing 1.5 million total viewers. The series is produced by Universal Cable Productions and is created and executive produced by Marti Noxon.

“Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce has struck a chord with Bravo viewers with its sharp-witted humor and emotionally honest take on divorce and starting over,” said Lara Spotts, senior VP of development for Bravo Media. “We are extremely proud of the talent and creative team, and can’t wait to see what the future holds for [series protagonist] Abby McCarthy.”

Production on a second 13-episode season is scheduled to begin this summer.