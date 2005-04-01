Bravo Re-Launches Movie Block

Bravo is relaunching its weekend film block, "Bravo's Big Picture," starting this month.

Among the films, which will air Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., are Big Daddy, Casino, Rainman, Platoon, 12 Monkeys, Backdraft, Apollo 13, Tommy Boy, Silverado and The Bird Cage.

The NBC Universal Cable Entertainment network is available to 78 million homes.