Bravo Re-Launches Movie Block
Bravo is relaunching its weekend film block, "Bravo's Big Picture," starting this month.
Among the films, which will air Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., are Big Daddy, Casino, Rainman, Platoon, 12 Monkeys, Backdraft, Apollo 13, Tommy Boy, Silverado and The Bird Cage.
The NBC Universal Cable Entertainment network is available to 78 million homes.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.