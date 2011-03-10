Bravo Promotes Pinette to VP of Production and Operations

Bravo

Media announced Thursday that it is promoting Ryan Pinette to vice

president of production and operations. He will still report to David

O'Connell, senior VP, production and operations.

Pinette will continue to oversee the production of Bravo's original series and specials.

"Ryan

has been an integral member of the production team for the last five

years," said O'Connell in a statement. "His enthusiasm, attention to detail and

overall industry expertise has undeniably contributed to Bravo¹s

continuous ratings growth and momentum in original programming."

Pinette

was previously director of production and operations. Before

joining Bravo he was at Tenth Planet Productions where he worked on The MTV Movie Awards, The Comedy Central Roast of Pamela Anderson, the Superbowl XXXVII Halftime Show and many others.