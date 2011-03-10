Bravo Promotes Pinette to VP of Production and Operations
Bravo
Media announced Thursday that it is promoting Ryan Pinette to vice
president of production and operations. He will still report to David
O'Connell, senior VP, production and operations.
Pinette will continue to oversee the production of Bravo's original series and specials.
"Ryan
has been an integral member of the production team for the last five
years," said O'Connell in a statement. "His enthusiasm, attention to detail and
overall industry expertise has undeniably contributed to Bravo¹s
continuous ratings growth and momentum in original programming."
Pinette
was previously director of production and operations. Before
joining Bravo he was at Tenth Planet Productions where he worked on The MTV Movie Awards, The Comedy Central Roast of Pamela Anderson, the Superbowl XXXVII Halftime Show and many others.
