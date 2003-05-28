Bravo preps gay dating show

Bravo is prepping its own reality show billed as TV's first gay dating show.

Boy Meets Boy will feature a gay man choosing between 15 suitors with the

help of his best girlfriend.

The twist: Some of the potential mates are actually straight.

The six-episode show is slated to air this summer.

This is Bravo's second foray into gay-themed programming.

Another reality show, Straight Eye for the Queer Guy, will feature a

straight man getting a makeover in style, design and culture from five gay men.

That show is scheduled for July.