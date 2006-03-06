Bravo Picks Up Runway

Bravo has picked up Project Runway for a third season, the network confirmed today. The deal doesn’t come as a huge surprise since the designer reality show has been one of Bravo’s most successful series ever.



Runway, from Miramax TV and the Weinstein Co., finishes its second season on Wednesday and has ranked as the top Wednesday show on cable with adults 18-49 for the past seven weeks. No date has been set for the third-season debut.

Bravo has also pushed the show on multiple platforms, devoting a mini-site on its homepage to Runway, and offering this season’s episodes on iTunes.

Heidi Klum will return to host the third season. Bravo will hold casting calls in New York, L.A., Miami, and Chicago in the coming months.