Bravo Picks Up Project Greenlight

Bravo is giving a new home to Project Greenlight, the filmmaking reality show that previously aired on HBO.

After two seasons of Greenlight, which comes from Miramax Television and executive producers Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, HBO opted not to bring the show back for a third.

For its version, Bravo will focus on horror films.

The cable net is also working with Miramax on a fashion designer reality competition Project Runway.

Bravo’s installment of Project Greenlight will air in 2005.

New shows coming to Bravo this year will include improvisational comedy Significant Others, where improv actors play married couples in and out of therapy.

Significant Others, which was originally developed for NBC and kicked over to Bravo, debuts March 9.

Bravo is also taking a look at Blow Out, a reality show about a Beverly Hills beauty salon from the creators of NBC’s The Restaurant. The show’s producer Reveille Studios is an arm of Universal Television, soon to be part of NBC.

Blow Out’s six, hour-long episodes will run on Bravo this summer.

Bravo’s poker show Celebrity Poker Shootout returns for a second season this summer, and the network’s prized makeover show Queer Eye for the Straight Guy kicks off fresh episodes Feb. 17.

In upcoming episodes, the "Fab Five" of Queer Eye will take the show on the road to Texas.