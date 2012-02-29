Bravo Partners With Chase for 'Around the World in 80 Plates'

Bravo has teamed up with advertiser Chase Card Services to produce its latest cooking competition show, Around the World in 80 Plates (but in only 40 days).

"In collaboration with Bravo, we have been able to integrate Chase in the early stages of production allowing for development and influence of content," said Susan Joseph Smith, senior VP and managing director of ZenithOptimedia's branded entertainment division, Newcast.

The Chase Saphire Preferred card will be one of the co-stars of the series, along with chefs Curtis Stone and Cat Cora. "As part of the sponsorship, Chase Sapphire Preferred is thematically woven into each episode and features brand exposure on-air, online and throughout all Bravo consumer advertising," said the NBCU-owned cable net.

Around the World in 80 Plates is produced by Magical Elves (Top Chef), with Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz as executive producers.