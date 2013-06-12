Bravo Names Stone Executive VP, Marketing

Bravo Media has promoted Ellen Stone to executive VP of marketing,

where she will continue to oversee marketing initiatives and brand identity,

the network announced Wednesday.

Stone, continuing her seven-year career at the network, most

recently served as senior VP of marketing, where she developed campaigns like

the Top Chef frozen food line and pop-up restaurant, as well as the

"Summer By Bravo" initiative.

"Ellen is a multifaceted executive with an

extremely creative vision," said Frances Berwick, president, Bravo and

Style Media, to whom Stone will report. "She has helped propel Bravo to a top

ten network with exciting ways to engage our audience and keep the brand fresh,

distinctive and relevant."