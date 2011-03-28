Bravo Names David Kaplan Vice President, Ad Sales Research
Bravo Media has named David Kaplan Vice President, Bravo
Media Ad Sales Research, the network announced on Monday.
Kaplan, who previously held the position of Senior Vice
President of Product Leadership at The Nielsen Company, will oversee the
relationship between Bravo's advertisers and the network, which includes
on-air, online, social and interactive advertising solutions. He will now
report to Tony Cardinale, executive vice president, brand planning and
strategic insights for NBCUniversal Entertainment & Digital Networks.
"David has already been an industry leader,
helping media companies and advertisers of all types to understand the impact of their
messaging," Cardinale commented. "As we gear up for an unprecedented
Upfront season for the network, he will play a huge role leading Bravo's charge
to continue finding innovative, customized ways to connect with our affluencer
audience."
