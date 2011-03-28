Bravo Names David Kaplan Vice President, Ad Sales Research

Bravo Media has named David Kaplan Vice President, Bravo

Media Ad Sales Research, the network announced on Monday.

Kaplan, who previously held the position of Senior Vice

President of Product Leadership at The Nielsen Company, will oversee the

relationship between Bravo's advertisers and the network, which includes

on-air, online, social and interactive advertising solutions. He will now

report to Tony Cardinale, executive vice president, brand planning and

strategic insights for NBCUniversal Entertainment & Digital Networks.

"David has already been an industry leader,

helping media companies and advertisers of all types to understand the impact of their

messaging," Cardinale commented. "As we gear up for an unprecedented

Upfront season for the network, he will play a huge role leading Bravo's charge

to continue finding innovative, customized ways to connect with our affluencer

audience."