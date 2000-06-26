Bravo inks Cirque

Bravo signed a $20 million production deal with Cirque du Soleil for a weekly variety series and specials. The three-year deal calls for Bravo to help sponsor Cirque du Soleil's Dralion U.S. tour. Cirque du Soleil Images and TVA International will produce a 13-part hour-long series debuting on Bravo by next March on a $10 million production budget. Cirque du Soleil will also create three specials, the first of which will appear in December.