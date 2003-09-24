Bravo to Hold Celebrity Poker Showdown

Bravo is jumping on a cult cable-programming trend with a new poker show.

Celebrity Poker Showdown will feature Hollywood stars like

CSI: Miami's Emily Procter, rapper-actor Coolio and The West Wing;'s Martin Sheen, Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford, John Spencer and Richard

Schiff playing "No Limit Texas Hold 'em" at the Palms Casino Resort in Las

Vegas.

Travel Channel gets big ratings for its World Poker Tour, and

ESPN's Tuesday-night poker coverage draws a good crowd.

Bravo's new six-part Celebrity Poker Showdown, slated to air Tuesday

nights this winter, will be hosted by Kevin Pollak and pro poker player Phil

Gordon will be the commentator.

The winners will donate their earnings to a charity of their choice.

Other celebrities lined up to play include actress-comedian Sarah Silverman,

actor-comedian Jack Black and actor Hank Azaria.

The series is produced by Picture This Television with The West Wing

star Joshua Malina serving as one of the executive producers.