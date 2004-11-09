Bravo HD+ Goes Universal

NBC Universal will relaunch its Bravo HD+ channel as Universal HD Dec. 1, beefing up programming to include shows from NBC Universal’s entire library.

The network, which previously included Bravo shows and other arts and entertainment programming, will be available to more than 25 million subscribers through distribution deals with Cablevision, Cox, Insight, Mediacom, Voom and DirecTV, among others.

NBC Universal decided to relaunch the expanded channel after research they conducted showed viewer preferences for movies and sports programming.

"We decided to take a hard look at our assets and create an all-star HD service," said David Zaslav, president, NBC Universal Cable. "Bravo HD+ was our first experience in HD and it was a very positive one and we’ve decided to double or triple it by putting out a lot more compelling content and reacting to research. We think this is going to be a big one."

Expanded programming includes unedited versions of movies including Backdraft, Back to the Future, Billy Madison, Far and Away, Jaws, The River Wild and Sea of Love; dramas from the Sci Fi channel and USA channels including The District, Karen Sisco, Law & Order:SVU and Monk; sports programming such as the US Open and the 2004 Summer Olympics; and performance specials like Cirque de Soleil.

Marketing for the venture includes targeted local and national digital HD campaigns, and a cross-promotion effort through NBC Universal’s broadcast and cable networks.